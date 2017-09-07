Transcript for American killed in fight in Greece suffered severe head injuries

Reporter: Tonight, friends of the young American beaten to death in Greece say these men are the ones who started the fight. 22-year-old bakari Henderson, a recent university of Arizona grad on vacation with college friends including Daniel brown on the island of zakynthos. Completely minding their own business. They were all facing each other. Speaking to no one. Reporter: Brown says it was a night out when two Serbian tourists picked a fight in this bar. Investigators saying at least eight men jumped Henderson. The attack over in seconds. His friends started cpr. Henderson was rushed to the hospital. The woman walked out and said, bakari. I ran up to her and spoke in Greek. Yeah, that's my friend. What's going on? And she just, with a blank stare, just said, he's dead. And then we collapsed on the floor. Reporter: A bar bouncer, bartender and six Serbian tourists arrested. A lawyer for one of the suspects saying his client didn't have homicidal intent and is devastated. Henderson's childhood friends back home in Austin say he just wanted to see the world. Bakari was not one to act aggressively like that. He was always the one who was the peace maker. Reporter: The coroner told us Henderson was repeatedly hit in the head and had no defensive wounds. Tonight, Henderson's family is working to bring their son home. Tom? Kenneth, thank you.

