Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, admitted today to a federal judge that he sent obscene material to a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina.

