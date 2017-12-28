Transcript for Apple apologizes for slowdown of older model iPhones

Next, a major announcement from apple tonight, after admitting some iPhone batteries slowed down without their customers' knowledge. The company facing multiple lawsuits because of it. And tonight, apple is apologizing, and revealing plans, they say, will make it right. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, apple with that rare apology, following a surge of customer backlash and multiple class action suits. The company saying, "We know that some of you feel apple has let you down. We apologize." Apple, the world's most valuable company, has been under fire after acknowledging it intentionally slows down all but the newest iPhones. It now says its sole aim was to preserve them. Apple chalked it up to a miscommunication, it says, about a year ago, it quietly installed software that would slow functionally turning peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns. The problem? The company didn't clearly inform consumers. The lawsuits have come from at least three multiple states. Agencies in South Korea, France and Israel are also examining claims against the tech giant. One suit alleges customers were never given the option to bargain or choose whether they preferred to have their iPhone slower than Normal. Apple says all rechargeable batteries lose charge over time. The slowdown mostly applies to iPhone 6s and 7s. Matt Gutman joins us live in Pasadena. And the company offering a big discount to fix the aging batteries? Reporter: That's right. The company is saying that it will discount replacement out of warranty iPhone batteries, reducing the price from $79 to $29. Now, apple insists it never intended to slow down its older products so that consumers would go out and buy newer products. Tom? Matt Gutman for us tonight. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.