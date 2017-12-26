Transcript for Arizona police chief introduces officers to meditation

Finally tonight, a new tool for police, and maybe for you, as well. Officers balancing the high risk stress of the badge through medication, using their mind to sharpen their edge. Here's ABC's Dan Harris. I typically go on the calls that involve more risk. Reporter: Night patrol in Tempe, Arizona, with sergeant Raj Johnson. I think he's trying to get away from me here. Reporter: Sounds like you have something going on there. He H two unusual passengers tagging along. A news anchor, me, and a meditation teacher named Jeff Warren. Do you think on the force meditation is considered socially acceptable, or would people make fun of you a little bit? You can be honest. You know, I think people are going to make fun of you just a little bit. Reporter: Do you think people think if you're meditating that you're going to kind of go soft a little bit? Hey. I would say yes. Reporter: I get it. I used to worry that meditation would diminish my edge in the hard-charging world of TV news. People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs -- then I had a panic attack, live on "Good morning America." I found that meditation boosted my edge, making me more focused and less yanked around by my emotions. Studies suggest meditation can help people in high stress jobs, literally rewiring your brain. Now Jeff and I are on a mission to make the practice more accessible with our new book, "Medication for fidgety skeptics." The area that we're in, it's known for illegal activity, primarily with drugs. Reporter: While sergeant Johnson is skeptical, we gather his colleagues, many of whom have embraced meditation. I'm a tiny officer. So, when I show up to scenes, it's essential that I'm calm, my mind is in the right place and I'm able to talk to people. Reporter: At a time of tension between officers and the community, they say meditation helps them manage stress on the job and not take it home with them. By the end of our visit, sergeant Johnson is convinced. Dan Harris, ABC news, Tempe, Arizona. We thank Dan for that report. His book went on sale today. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. For David and all of us here, have a great evening. Good night.

