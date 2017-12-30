Transcript for Arkansas lotto winner angers co-workers by not sharing

To the dueling lottery jackpots no winners in last night's Mega Millions drawing combined with. Tonight's powerball jackpot more than 700 million dollars now up for grabs but we do have a cautionary tale. If you're splitting those tickets were other people here's ABC's glory at Revere. Lotto winner Mandy then Hutton told Arkansas officials after claiming his 300000. Dollar prize she was going to use the money to make her life easy year but tonight some coworkers inside arkansas' sportsman drive in are claiming. Not all of it. Is errors according to staff its tradition for the boss they're thinking about a lot of tickets for Christmas waitress Leslie Underwood says she split ten tickets with Mandy. Me tennis player only one at a base lemon twist by Christmas bonus silly and Leslie a mom of five saw this photo of Mandy cashing in without her own mind. She says she was crushed. Only Mandy sign to the back of the ticket. According to Arkansas State lottery rules that solo signature means it's hurts. Mandy staff say hasn't been back to work since she won. Tonight with both the mega million in powerball jackpot over 300 million dollars for just the second time in history. Many you're dreaming big Lotto dreams so my daughter to college by the hotel I've always wanted to run sprinted around them I would look comfortable. That powerball drawing for 384. Million dollars is tonight as for many then how can we reached out to her repeatedly. She did not get back to us.

