Transcript for Armed police standoff in suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood

the tense armed standoff, shocking a quiet residential community. Residents urged to stay behind locked doors for their own safety. This all unfolding in a suburb outside of Philadelphia. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, police locked in a standoff with two armed suspects barricaded inside this home. The neighborhood near Allentown, Pennsylvania, on lockdown. 911 for all residences. Remain inside their houses with the doors locked. Reporter: It all started before noon Saturday. Police trying to pull over a man and a woman. He's not stopping. Reporter: That's when police say the suspects got out of the car, opening fire on police. Male has a handgun, shots were fired. Reporter: Running from house to house. He's stopped in the field. He's running. Get me the k-9 units and get me state police if you can. Reporter: Taking refuge here. A home in the middle of a corn field. Now surrounded by police, officers armed with long guns, a chopper hovering above and police blocking the only road. Stephanie Ramos joins us live. From that neighborhood. I understand you have some new developments on what's going on there. Yeah, Tom, the bomb squad arrived here right as the tactical team was leaving. So, unclear if maybe that's a sign that this is almost over. Still unclear. We do know that there's a local drone operator flying over the scene. He says the police are moving on the house. This is still a very active scene. That standoff still going on. Tom. Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.