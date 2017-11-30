Transcript for Armed robbery hits the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas

Next tonight here, the heist at a famous casino on the Vegas strip. Police releasing new surveillance tonight, with the manhunt now under way. Here's ABC's Nick watt. Reporter: Security cameras catch the robber strolling into the bellagio wearing glasses, a wig, a hat and what looks like a bandage across his face. Strolling. He's armed. He's in the casino, straight to the poker room. He went up to the poker cage and proceeded to rob the cage and took off with an unknown amount of cash. Reporter: The gun stays hidden. The clerk quietly, quickly hands over cash. It's over in seconds. No one was hurt. The robber is now breaking into a jog as he makes for the exit, brushing past an unsuspecting woman on his way out. Cops are called. A white male, 40s, armed with a .22 caliber handgun. Reporter: Cameras pick up his silver Chevy dealing off the property. Whatever amount of cash he got is not enough to face a lifetime in prison. Reporter: Vegas police believe this was a one-man job. They have recovered the getaway car, but 48 hours after that audacious hit, the robber remains at large. David? All right, thank you, Nick.

