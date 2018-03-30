Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

"His first words were actually, 'I'm back,'" a representative for Schwarzenegger confirmed.
0:18 | 03/30/18

And Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back. The bodybuilder turned action star turned California governor is in stable condition. After three emergency open heart surgery in LA Schwarzenegger undergoing a planned procedure. When she experienced complications. The first thing he said upon waking up. I'm bock.

