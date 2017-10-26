Transcript for Ashley Judd reflects on how she handled alleged Weinstein encounter

development in the Harvey Weinstein case. Today, he sued his former company for records, as he now prepares to defend himself. It comes as grin sawyer sits down with Ashley Judd. Her first television interview. Judd was the first to come forward about Weinstein. More than 60 other women have now followed. And this evening, Judd with her - message for Weinstein now. It surprised us when we heard it. And tonight, the messages to Diane, from women all over this country. Reporter: She's a girl from Kentucky. She has also written about the sexual abuse she endured in her young life, before she went to California, just wanting to be an actor. Towering producer Harvey Weinstein called. I remember the lurch when I went to the desk, and I said, Mr. Weinstein, is he in on the patio, and they said, he's in his room, and I was like, ugh, are you kidding me? Reporter: But you went up because -- I had a business appointment. Which is as -- that's, you know, his pattern of sexual predation. That was how he rolled. Reporter: We've heard a pattern in the allegations from other women, asking to give her a massage, asking for her to give him one, to watch him in the shower. I fought with this volley of no's, which he ignored. He kept coming back at me with all this other stuff, and finally, I just said, when I win an Oscar in one of your movies, okay? And he was like, yeah, when you get nominated. I said, no. When I win an Oscar. And then I just fled, and then I just fled. Am I proud of that? The -- I'm of two minds, the part that shames myself says no. The part of me that understands the way shame works says that was absolutely brilliant. Good job, kid. You got out of there. Well done. We all do the best we can. And our best is good enough. And it's really okay to have responded however we responded. Reporter: A message for women across the country, some of whom sent us audio tapes. We promised not to reveal their names. I have no face in this. I have no name. You know nothing about me, but I'm still scared, and I can't lose my job. We're doing this for her. You know, if this isn't her moment yet, we're helping create the moment when she can. Reporter: And we had a question for this Hollywood star, who says her belief in god is central in her life. What would you say to Harvey Weinstein today? A surprising answer. She says she'll never forgive what he did to women, but there's something else she must do because of her deep faith. What I would say to Harvey is, I love you, and I understand that you are sick and suffering, and there is help for a guy like you, too, and it's entirely up to you to get that help. That was an unexpected answer from Ashley. In the meantime, what's really staggering is the number of women across this country who have reached out to you. Reporter: Millions and millions and millions of women are speaking out. And I think Ashley Judd, all the women who have spoken out so far are asking, can we make this moment matter somehow? And so, I wanted to be here to say to all of them, sending us the tapes and sending us e-mails, we'll be here. We are not stopping on the story. All right, Diane sawyer with

