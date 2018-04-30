Transcript for Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein for allegedly getting her blacklisted

Next to the ABC news exclusive. Ashley Judd fighting back against Harvey Weinstein. Judd filing a new lawsuit claiming he damaged her career, detailing how it was he blocked her from getting major movie roles. She says it was retaliation after she rejected his sexual advances. Amy robach with the one on one. Reporter: Tonight, actress Ashley Judd sitting down for her first TV interview after filling a new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. You are filing this lawsuit against him. Why now and what do you want? What I want is for Mr. Weinstein to be held accountable for his illegal conduct. Reporter: One of Weinstein's most vocal accusers now suing the disgraced former movie mogul claiming he hurt her career for decades. "Retaliating against" her "For rejecting his sexual demands" in an L.A. Hotel room back in 1997, where she says she narrowly avoided sexual assault. It has now been found. Reporter: Judd said a year later she was in talks with Peter Jackson to play a role in "Lord of the rings." When Weinstein allegedly telling filmmakers, "She was a nightmare to work with" and "Should be avoided at all costs." Judd says she was blacklisted from what would become a multi-billion dollar franchise winning 17 academy awards. Because I had rebuffed him. Harvey lied about me and blocked me from being cast in "Lord of the rings." Reporter: In an interview Peter Jackson said, "He'd been fed false information." That he now realizes it was a "Smear campaign in full swing." Reporter: We heard from Peter Jackson and he said Weinstein torpedoed your ability to star in the "Lord of the rings." What was your reaction when you heard him say that publicly? I felt very sad. I had a lot of processing to do.. It was very upsetting. Then all of a sudden we never heard back. Reporter: You thought you were going to be used in this franchise. I was invited and then all of a sudden it was poof. It was just poof. I was being defamed. Reporter: Judd attorney's acknowledges there are a lot of people going seeking damages from Harvey Weinstein. The evidence of Peter Jackson. Judd said she'll donate any money she wins to the times up me too movement. Weinstein hasn't commented on Ashley Judd's lawsuit. He said in the past while they were executive pro duders of the film they had zero input on casting. Amy robach tonight. Much more ahead. We're tracking the severe weather threat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.