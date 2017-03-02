Attack at the Louvre Officially Announced as Terrorism

More
The 29-year-old Egyptian attacker got a visa in Dubai and traveled to Paris, where he bought the machetes used.
1:33 | 02/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attack at the Louvre Officially Announced as Terrorism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45260356,"title":"Attack at the Louvre Officially Announced as Terrorism","duration":"1:33","description":"The 29-year-old Egyptian attacker got a visa in Dubai and traveled to Paris, where he bought the machetes used.","url":"/WNT/video/attack-louvre-officially-announced-terrorism-45260356","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.