Authorities in California are searching for 2 inmates who escaped custody

More
Plus, new developments in the fraternity death at Florida State University.
0:41 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities in California are searching for 2 inmates who escaped custody
To the index of other news. The manhunt in California tonight. Authorities searching for two escaped prisoners. The inmates facing armed robbery charges. Getaway vehicles were waiting. Both men considered dangerous tonight. New developments in the fraternity death at Florida state university. Pledge say Andrew coffee was found dead at an offcampus party. Authorities believe his death is alcohol related. The school's president tonight suspending all fraternities and sororities indefinitely. And the burning car rescue in California. Five police officers rushing to save a 66-year-old driver, his car in flames. The officering pulling him free. Firefighters battling the flames. The driver injured. Officers suffering minor burns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50972959,"title":"Authorities in California are searching for 2 inmates who escaped custody","duration":"0:41","description":"Plus, new developments in the fraternity death at Florida State University.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-california-searching-inmates-escaped-custody-50972959","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.