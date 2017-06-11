Transcript for Authorities in California are searching for 2 inmates who escaped custody

To the index of other news. The manhunt in California tonight. Authorities searching for two escaped prisoners. The inmates facing armed robbery charges. Getaway vehicles were waiting. Both men considered dangerous tonight. New developments in the fraternity death at Florida state university. Pledge say Andrew coffee was found dead at an offcampus party. Authorities believe his death is alcohol related. The school's president tonight suspending all fraternities and sororities indefinitely. And the burning car rescue in California. Five police officers rushing to save a 66-year-old driver, his car in flames. The officering pulling him free. Firefighters battling the flames. The driver injured. Officers suffering minor burns.

