Transcript for Authorities say fatally shot police officer sent to the wrong house for a 911 call.

To the index, new developments in the deadly police shooting in Clinton, Missouri. Officer Christopher Morton killed in a gunfight, and authorities were sent to the wrong house for a 911 call. Police say James waters who had a criminal history opened fire. Officer Morton badly wounded and calling for help. I'm hit multiple times. One at least the arm. Both legs and vest. The officer later died. The gunman was founded in his home. Two other officers were shot and survived. The desperate search for a missing girl in Allentown. She was lured from school by 45-year-old Kevin estherly. Police say he had taken her from school at least ten times. The travel alert for Americans in Mexico. The U.S. State department warning about a security threat in playa del Carmen. Government employees not allowed to travel there. It comes after a ferry explosion there injuring two dozen people last month, including two Americans. Another explosion just last week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.