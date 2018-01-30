Authorities say at least three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Newport Beach, California

Plus, several homes were destroyed by a massive fire in Edmond, Oklahoma.
0:36 | 01/30/18

Transcript for Authorities say at least three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Newport Beach, California
And to the index, to that deadly helicopter crash in California at this hour. Authorities say at least three people were killed when their chopper slammed into a home. Victims tonight include four people onboard and one person on the ground. The raging grass fire in Oklahoma tonight. Several homes, structures and vehicles have already been destroyed. Strong winds helping to fuel the flames at this hour. And the lunar triple play. It turns out overnight, the sky will feature a rare super blue blood moon. The event includes a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon, only about half the U.S. Will see the event. The best viewing in the west. Tweet me your pictures.

