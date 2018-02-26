Transcript for Authorities are searching for the person who fatally shot a man on Facebook Live

To the index of other news tonight. And authorities are searching for the suspect in a murder they say was streamed live on Facebook today. Police in wind gate, north Carolina, releasing this image from that live stream. They say it shows the man who opened fire on Prentice Robinson, killing him. The shooting triggers a lockdown at nearby schools. An accused killer is being held without bail after a deadly stabbing attack inside a Massachusetts library. 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao appearing in court today. He stabbed Deane Stryker in the library. She was a first year medical student at the university of new England. Authorities are Cal the attack unprovoked. Authorities in Atlanta tonight now saying there is no evidence of foul play in the mysterious disappearance of a CDC employee. 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham, a commander in the public health service, who has responded to the ebola and Zika viruses before, has not been seen since leaving work sick two weeks ago. Cunningham's parents now say they have found his phone, his car, and his dog at his home. A reward is being off ered tonight. A passing to report. Bill Cosby's daughter, ensa, has died at the age of 44. The cause was chronic kidney disease. The death comes one week before Cosby is due back in court and the retrial of a sexual assault case in Pennsylvania.

