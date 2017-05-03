Authorities warn of cancer charity scammers

Police are accusing a couple of allegedly stealing an image of a cancer patient from the web and using it to raise money for themselves.
1:37 | 03/05/17

warning for everybody who posts pictures online. A little boy battling cancer, and police are accusing others for using his pictures to make money for themselves. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: You can't tell from Gianni incandela's bubbly personality -- but this little boy is in the fight of his life. Battling brain cancer, his parents using the online site gofundme to raise money for his expensive treatments. The family says that captivating picture was then stolen off the site by others and used to scam people. He looked at me with a big smile and goes, "Well, ma, that's not nice." Reporter: Brittney Schmidt and Vincent Fina, accused of going door to door, using that photo to raise money. Until in a wild twist they showed up to Gianni's grandmother's workplace. I told her, I know what you've been doing. Reporter: Gianni's grandmother snapping this picture of the couple last week then alerting police. Authorities there charging the couple on Friday with fraud. Experts say anytime you post a photo online there's a risk. One thing you can do to see if your photos are being used, go to Google images, upload your photo, and select search. The site will pull up any web pages containing that photo. As for Gianni, his family is hopeful. Right? Reporter: The couple is expected in court later this week. Thank you. Coming up next, new details about the tragic warehouse fire

