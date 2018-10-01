Transcript for Backlash over alleged gender wage gap among 'All the Money in the World' cast

Next tonight, the new uproar over unequal pay, just days after declaring time's up at the golden globes, a new report tonight about Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. Both reshooting scenes for a movie. One paid $80 a day. The other getting a reported $1.5 million for the call-back. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, backlash over an alleged massive gender wage gap during the emergency reshoot for the kidnapping drama "All the money in the world." I have no money to spare. Reporter: After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Kevin spacey, director Ridley Scott pulled spacey from the movie and hurriedly reshot his scenes. I said not only would I, but I'll give you back my salary if that would help and I'll give you my Thanksgiving break, if that would help. Reporter: "Usa today" now reporting Michelle Williams, nominated for a golden globe for her role in the film, did the reshoot for just 80 bucks a day, while Mark Wahlberg's team negotiated a $1.5 million fee. Is this some kind of joke? Reporter: And that Williams, who is represented by the same agency as walhberg, "wasn't told" she'd be making less than 1% of her male co-star's fee. On Twitter, comedian Billy Eichner calling it "Shameful." Director Judd apatow writes, "This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost." David, a source close to the production says the distributor, Sony, had nothing to do with pay negotiations. No comment from Wahlberg's reps or Williams'.

