Transcript for Backlash Grows Against Trump's Immigration Order

busy Sunday night. I'm Tom llamas. As we come on the air, major backlash against president trump's travel ban. Protests erupting in New York City and across the country. Outrage over the executive order blocking people from seven countries into the U.S. Large demonstrations in Boston, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, north Carolina, and Los Angeles. Hundreds of men, women, and children detained, a mother and baby finally let go after 12 hours. The crowds at L.A.X. Cheering as the family is reunited. The trump administration, now saying green card holders won't be prevented from re-entering the country. Many protests growing. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, protests erupting from coast to coast. Over president trump's immigration crackdown. In the shadow of lady liberty in New York's battery park, crowds filling Boston's square, Raleigh, Minneapolis, philly, Washington, D.C., in airports and on the streets. Protesters carrying signs like all are welcome. But others tonight, standing by the president. Like this man in Hazelton, P.A. Take care of our own first, then take care of others. Reporter: At dulles, this the 5-year-old boy back with his mother. A senior dhs official saying 375 travelers have been affected. 109 in transit, denied entry to the U.S. A Facebook post going viral. This woman from Iran, making her yearly visit to family, and now unable to get back to her job in South Carolina. I'm just trying to be strong for my family because this is heartbreaking for them. And if I get to the breakdown level, it's going to be more devastating for them. Reporter: Tonight, an update on this Iraqi family, pulled off a plane in Cairo. Given Visas because he risked his life working for the U.S. Government. I don't know what to do, because I sold my house. I quit my job. My wife quit her job. And kids left school. Reporter: He tells us he and his family have returned to Iraq. And in Virginia tonight, this 29-year-old doctor is unsure when he'll see his wife again. Born in Syria, he's finishing up his residency here. His wife landed in D.C. Saturday morning, after visiting her mother, who has breast cancer. They told her, her Visa would be cancelled. And she was terrified. Reporter: She was turned around and sent back. But some are making it through. 20-plus hours after landing, the emotional reunion at JFK. Eva, we heard some are being detained for up to 20 hours. What are attorneys telling you about conditions inside the airport? Reporter: They're telling us they were given food and water, and some slept in chairs. Tom? Eva, thank you so much. Now to president trump's executive order igniting an

