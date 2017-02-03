Transcript for 7 Baltimore police officers arrested on racketeering charges

Thanks, Steve. The corruption sam scandal in the Baltimore police department. Seven officers indicted on federal racketeering charges of theft and extortion. The prosecutors saying their crimes were robberies by people wearing police uniforms giving themselves a lot of extra overtime. ABC's linsey Davis is in Baltimore tonight. Reporter: Seven Baltimore city police officers are on the other side of the law tonight. Arrested on racketeering charges. These officers, they're 1930s style gangsters as far as I'm concerned. Reporter: They were all members of an elite gun task force. And their the indictment reads like a TV drama. The allegations range from robbing citizens and extorting drug dealers to filing false reports. One of the officers is even accused of possessing and intending to distribute heroin. This is a punch in the gut for the Baltimore police department, but it is a reality and it's a necessity of reform. Reporter: They're also accused stealing amounts ranging from $200 to $200,000, and putting in for fraudulent overtime. One officer paid nearly double his salary. Why does an investigation like this take a year? The worst thing you can do to erode the public trust is to charge too early and not have those charges stick. Reporter: Six of the seven officers appeared in court today and entered pleas of not guilty. For now, a judge has ordered the officers remain behind bars. Some of them face up to life in prison, David. Linsey, thank you.

