Transcript for The battle against Obamacare continues

The new effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republicans hoping for a new vote this week. Among the big questions, even as the president said pre-existing conditions will be covered, will it allow states to opt out of pre-existing coverage. ABC's Mary Bruce with a reality check tonight. Reporter: A possible vote on health care the president insists the GOP plan will protect Americans with pre-existing conditions. Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandated it. Reporter: It's one of the few Obamacare provisions the president said he would keep. Are you going to make sure that people with pre-conditions are still covered? Yes, because it happens to be one of the strongest assets. Reporter: The bill his party is pushing tonight actually allows states to opt out of the Obamacare requirement. Republicans made the change to win over ultra conservative. In some states it could allow insurers to charge more -- a lot more. According to the ama, the Republican plan could make coverage completely unaffordable for people with pre-existing conditions. The president said there would be additional changes. One of fixes that was discussed pre-existing was optional for the state. Sure. They're changing it and changing it. Reporter: No word on those changes yet. House Republicans have been optimistic that a vote on a current plan could come this week. Progress is coming on health care. It's a winner and everybody will settle down. We'll get it right. Reporter: One prominent med rate said the current bill just doesn't cut it. The health care law is surntly not working. But this health care replacement still has serious flaws. House Republicans still hoping for a vote this week. The white house says they have the votes. David, there's still no votes scheduled here and house Republican leaders insist there won't be one until they're sure the bill will pass. It still faces a huge uphill battle in the senate. David. You'll be watching, Mary We should mentioned tonight

