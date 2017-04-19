Transcript for Bill O'Reilly and Fox News part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct

We begin with the bombshell announcement from Fox News that their biggest star is out. Amid growing reports of sexual harassment that sparked an advertiser revolt. Bill O'Reilly will not be returning after a two-decade run. The announcement coming with O'Reilly on planned vacation. He was seen today shaking hands with the pope at the Vatican. Short time ago we heard from Bill O'Reilly himself. His response tonight. Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis leading us off. You're about to enter the no spin zone. Reporter: No spinning it tonight, the king of cable news, dethroned. Bill O'Reilly, the host of cable's most popular show for 16 years, out at Fox News, fired in the wake of that growing sexual harassment scandal. Lachlan and James Murdoch, executives at fox's parent company, reportedly pushed for O'Reilly's ouster. Their father Rupert Murdoch ultimately signing off amid a growing scandal. 21st century fox announcing that, "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News channel." Bill O'Reilly also releasing his own statement, "It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today." O'Reilly's statement comes after those new images tonight, showing him on vacation shaking hands with the pope at the Vatican today. Back in New York, fox executives clearly were not forgiving. New accusers coming forward. Including this African-American fox employee. Her attorney says this picture shows her calling the company's anonymous tip line. Alleging O'Reilly would leer and grunt at her, calling her "Hot chocolate." One of the few who has publicly defended O'Reilly when the scandal broke? President trump, telling "The New York Times." I think he's a person I know well, he is a good person. Personally I think he shouldn't have settled. Trump reportedly a friend of O'Reilly's for years. And a frequent guest on his show. After the release of that infamous "Access Hollywood" video. I'm not gonna play it 'cause it's crude guy talk. Reporter: Then-candidate trump also defended former fox CEO Roger Ailes before he was forced out last summer after his own harassment scandal with multiple accusers coming forward. And tonight, after 20 years, a stunning fall for the fox host. One of O'Reilly's accusers, radio host Wendy Walsh saying she doesn't want money. We know this is the tip of the iceberg. So let's get to our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. She's live outside Fox News headquarters you're learning more about how fox reached this decision. That's right, David. In an internal fox memo the company says it reached this decision following an extensive review in collaboration with outside counsel and that memo was signed by Rupert, lachlan and James Murdoch.

