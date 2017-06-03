Transcript for Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Tennessee

To the index of other news and the wrong-way driver in Ohio. Police receiving a 911 call about a car going against traffic on I-270. Just missing the police cruiser, and dashcam showing the driver and passenger switch seats. The driver pleading guilty to DUI. The strain of the disease detected on a chicken farm under contract to Tyson foods. More than 73,000 birds euthanized to keep them from entering the food system. About 30 farms in the area under quarantine for precaution. The death certificate showing Bill Paxton died of a stroke following heart surgery. He had an operation to replace a heart valve on February 15th. He suffered a fatal stroke 11 days later. He was 61. And remembering a beloved host. Th TCM host, Tim Osborn has died. He was 84. When we come back here tonight, the spelling bee whiz

