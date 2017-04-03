Transcript for A bitter chill has taken a hold of a good part of the US this weekend

great Lakes eastward this weekend. Some of incredible images from those cold temperatures. Firefighters in New Jersey dealing with ice like this. And the new drone images coming in tonight of that deadly Pennsylvania pileup. That accident apparently triggered by a blinding snow squall. More than 30 vehicles involved. One person killed. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano has more. Attention ladder one, ladder one, they have a three-alarm fire. Reporter: Firefighters battling this deadly inferno in New Jersey, up against that winter blast, fighting frozen lines and flying embers. The flames are out of control. Because of the wind. Reporter: Flames first tearing through homes, killing a young boy and injuring his father. Then blustering winds spreading the fire to a historic church, its steeple collapsing onto the street below. The neighborhood covered in ice from the firefight. The northeast in the midst of one of the coldest weekends this winter. Wind chills 20 below just days after recording record-breaking warmth. Tonight, this new drone video giving a fuller picture of that massive pileup on interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. Look at that one. Reporter: Winter whiteout conditions within seconds causing more than 35 cars to crash into each other, killing one and hospitalizing at least 19 others. I appear to have multiple injuries. Reporter: This vehicle crushed between two 18 wheelers. Rob joins us with the forecast. Rob? Hey, Tom, even colder air coming into the northeast. Some records will fall by tomorrow morning. Single digits easily when you consider the wind chills. Take a look at these numbers. It's going to be bitterly cold tomorrow morning. 9 degrees in Pittsburgh and 3 here in New York City. We've got winds and dry air on the backside of this thing. We got fire danger, a couple of fires breaking out across Oklahoma today and this warm, dry air will be pushing off to the east. Monday's high is in the mid-40s, well above average by 15 to 25 degrees. More cold air by the end of the week. Winter is not over by a long shot even though it's March. Rob, thanks. Next to the cold case involving a beauty queen turned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.