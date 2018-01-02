Transcript for Bitter winter blast heading to the East Coast

And we turn next to what could be a dangerous commute in the morning, especially here in the northeast. A new round of winter weather. Snow falling on Minneapolis. Look at that. That front now moving east along the I-95 corridor from D.C. To new England. It could get messy in the morning. Let's get to rob Marciano, live with us tonight. Reporter: David, the rain falling here in New York, with that front you spoke of. It is going to change over to snow eventually and it is doing that right now in parts of Kentucky where some of the heaviest snow may fall, getting into the hills of West Virginia. Watch the front progress. Rain to snow midnight. Quick pulse could give one to three inches in spots. It will be messy, as you mentioned. Single digits, the below zero wind chills during the day tomorrow. That is bitterly cold stuff. Another system coming in, strong enough to probably bring up warmer air, mostly rain, but another messy commute, I think, on Monday morning. David? Rob Marciano, thank you. Next tonight, a staggering

