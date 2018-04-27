Transcript for From 'Black Panther' to 'Spider-Man,' superheroes abound in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Finally tonight here, perhaps your kids have asked them to take them to the movies this weekend. "Avengers: Infinity war," from our parent company Disney, selling $39 million last night alone. Marvel's biggest opening ever. Here's Chris Conley. Reporter: Superheroes of every make and model slugging it out. As much as I complain about getting the crap kicked out of me, I love it. Reporter: Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity war." This is not what I imagined. Reporter: From black panther's wakanda, to spider-man's New York City bus. And Robert Downey jr.'s iron man outfit. How much did his involvement affect your willingness, desire, to be in those movies? 100%. He created a space in a world where actors like us generally weren't invited. You end up feeling, the scope of this thing is so far-reaching. Should we bow? Yes, he's a king. What are you doing? We don't do that here. Reporter: "Black panther's" success is credited to Kevin feige. Their good humor is a further sign. I've become a mother since I've been working for marvel. This time around definitely had a nostalgic feeling to it. A great sense of appreciation and love for these guys and the journey. Reporter: I'm Chris Conley in Los Angeles. Thank you, Chris. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir, I'll see you on "20/20," and right back here on Monday. ????????????

