Transcript for Body camera captures Georgia cop saving infant in distress

Finally tonight here, America strong. Baby Bella and the officer answering the call. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The call for help had just come in to the savannah-chatham metro police department. 911, what is your emergency? We need an ambulance. We need an ambulance. Reporter: Officer William is the police veteran who responded his body camera rolling the whole time. We have an infant that is not breathing. He spoke to us today on the phone. My first instinct was to get up the stairs as fast as I can. He reaches for the baby in her mother's arms. Bella is just 29 day old Bella Adkins. Her mother just can't, and hands the baby to him. After one terribly long minute, a good sign -- She started moving, the baby cries. Reporter: The baby went to the hospital and tonight she's okay. On Monday at police headquarters the family shared their thanks. Sometimes angels don't come from heaven. God had them already here. Reporter: The mother tells us her daughter is here today, because of this officer's good work and good heart. Officer eng and baby Bella. America strong. Hank you for watching on a Tuesday night. I'm David announcer: From Boston's news leader, this is the news.

