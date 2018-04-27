Bodycam footage shows police officer shooting at suspect through windshield

Three other officers fired shots at the man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery.
04/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam footage shows police officer shooting at suspect through windshield
To be index and police body cam video released from a deadly shooting an officer in Louisville scene shooting at a suspect through the windshield of his cruiser. Be armed robbery suspect who fled on foot before the shooting was killed police recovered a gun they Satan did fire officers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

