Transcript for In new book, former FBI director likens President Donald Trump to a mafia boss

We do move onnow, and to that breaking newsack home involving fr FBI director James Comey, was fired by the president, I new book about to be published, he rewh says played out president trump before he wafired. Their convtions, that ivate dinner. And the prest's demand for lty. Comeomparing the president to a mafia boss. Here ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre thomastonight. Reporter: In his upcoming new book, former FBI directoames co likens prident tru to mass. Describing a presidential DEM at a hastily arranged white house er He called Mel at my desk at lunchtime and asked me, was I free for dinner that night? And then he said, how Abo 6:30? And I , whate works for you, sir. Reporter: Comey claims at that dinner, presiden trump told him, "I N loyalty. I expect yay." In his book, Comey writes,e thought tohimself, "The demand was likemy the bull's Costa sir trae induction cere." That dinner was just one week after the inauguration. A few months later, Comey was gone, fired by the president.in his bookomescribes an emotl call he received shortly after from John Kelly, then homeland security secry, now whites chief of staff. Comeays Kelly told him he "Intended to quit in protest because didn't wano work for dishonl rab people who would treatne like Comey in such a ma Coe me kwis, "I U Kelly not to do that, arguinghat the country needed principled people around thipresident. Espely this president." Pierre Thomas joins us tonifrhe white house. And Jame Comey writes about Hillary Clinton, as well, and his decision to reopen the investigation into her e-mails, less than two weeks before the election, which many of her supporters believe cost her the electi Reporter: That's right, David. Coal M expresses some ets, writes, quote, I'm sorry I couldn't do a betob explaining T and her supporters why I made the decisions I made. End quote. David, for Comey, it's personal. He writes, thissident unethical, anduntethered to truth and institutional values. David? Pierre Thomas with us, as well GHT. Pierre, thank you. And of course, we should point out that jamesey will reveal his own story in about abcews excle interview with geo Stephanopoulos. George, one-on-oneh come this Sunday night, 10:00 p.m.0 L, right here.

