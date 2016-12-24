Transcript for Two Boston Explorers Search Decades Old Plane Crash Site

Now we turn to a mid-air mystery on the verge of being solved. A plane crashes into a mountain in Bolivia in 1985. The crash site inaccessible but not to two intrepid explorers from Boston, setting out to gather evidence to answer decades-old questions. ABC's David Kerley has their story. Reporter: On this remote Bolivian peak two guys from Boston with no mountaineering experience -- Whoo! This is worse. Reporter: -- Are hoping to solve a more than 30-year-old mystery. It's around the corner there, and we just can't do it. Reporter: It was this wikipedia page about 19 unrecovered black boxes that started Dan Futrell and Isaac stoner's adventure. Was it the sense of adventure or was it the mystery that appealed to you? I think a little bit of both. Maybe we could succeed where all these other expeditions had not managed to. Reporter: It was a Boeing 727 with 29 on board including eight Americans that mysteriously slammed into mount illimani on new year's day 1985. But so remote that investigators couldn't get to the site before it was covered in snow. I found this thing which is the right color, but cracked open like an egg. Reporter: Dan and Isaac found the debris had slid down the mountain, and on the last day of their trek at 16,000 feet with the sun going down Isaac finally makes the discovery. And so I just flipped over a piece that I hadn't flipped over before that said "Ckpt Vo rcdr." Basically the black boxes living in your apartment? Yeah. Reporter: Strained relations between the U.S. And Bolivia have left this box and spool of tape in their apartment. But just this past week the Bolivians approved giving it all to the NTSB probably next month. Evidence these two adventurers discovered which could help solve the mystery of eastern airlines flight 980. David Kerley, ABC news, Boston.

