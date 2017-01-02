Transcript for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Makes New Life With Firefighter Who Saved Her

America strong. He came to her side when she needed it most at the Boston bombings, and now they will be here all the time. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: She was just steps away from that infamous backpack at the Boston marathon when the bomb exploded. Firefighter Mike materia helped her get to the hospital. I asked him if I was going to die, and he just told me I had flesh wound, trying to keep me focused and calm. Reporter: ABC's Deborah Roberts caught up with Roseann days after she lost her leg. Did you wanna give up for a moment? I didn't wanna live like this. Reporter: That firefighter visited at the hospital almost daily. The day she was released from rehab he literally swept her off her feet. The fireman, he didn't know what he was in for. Reporter: Mike is now not only one of the people she calls her guardian angels, as of December, she also calls him her fiancee. Her mother couldn't be happier. I remember it being day two, and she's like that firefighter is so cute and all I could think to myself was, are you kidding me? I was just blown up and you're trying to match make. How has he saved your life? I'm not sure if I would have the drive to go through all of that by myself. And he's been a savior having him there to support and move me along. Reporter: She details their relationship in her new book, "Perfect strangers." Later this year they plan to walk opportunity aisle, but tonight, they plan to run up the empire state building for charity. Tragedy does happen. But good can come out of it. Thank you. See you tomorrow night. Have a ge.g.o.o.d. .E.v.e.n.in.g. J.C.: Breaking tonight, the search happening right now in a plymouth neighborhood. Ben: New details on what P announcer: Now on newscenter 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.