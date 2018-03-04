Transcript for Boy rescued from sewage pipe says he left rescuers a clue

????????? Finally tonight, the miracle rescue from the underground drainage system in Los Angeles. 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez speaking out about his ordeal, saying he wasn't sure he was going to make it out alive. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, the boy at the center of that mir rauk louse sewer survisurvival, saying he intentionally left a clue, handprints along the walls where he was trapped. So they could see where I'm at and where I'm going. Reporter: 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez now talking about that 25-foot Easter plunge into a toxic current. Receiving only scrapes and bruises, but fearing for his life. What were you thinking about at that time? Your parents, your family? Yeah, my whole family. I don't want to lose it. Reporter: Then Jesse slogged his way more than half a mile, to a hatch. There, he waited more than a dozen hours. This is a sewer, what -- It smelled nasty. Reporter: Smelled pretty gross, huh? Yeah. Reporter: Finally, rescuers following his handprints, opening that hatch, pulling him out. Jesse asking for a phone. What did you say to your mom? Mom, I'm okay. Come pick me up. Reporter: Immediately, huh? His father, getting an unexpected apology. He says, mom, don't get mad, I lost my phone. I said, don't worry about the phone. Reporter: The missing phone likely gone forever. The missing boy, back home where he belongs. Whit Johnson, ABC news, los Angeles. Incredible he made it out alive. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.