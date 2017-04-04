Transcript for Little boy waiting for heart transplant wins a spot on the baseball team

Finally tonight here, ameri"america strong." The devoted mom, the determined boy, and the coach who heard them. It's a field of dreams for one boy. Danny Jones of ft. Worth, Texas, who loves baseball. He was born out a fully-functioning heart, relying on just half of one. The backback has life-saved medication. But his mother was determined to get him on the field. I asked on Facebook, does anybody have any old uniforms. That's what started this. Reporter: One coach had a spot on the team. I said, I'll take him. But then, look, Danny, up at the plate, during practice. His bat ready. He comes to the first practice, a new helmet, new bat, new shoes. Where do you want me, coach? He said, I've been waiting for this my entire life. Reporter: He wasn't the only one excited. Finally, Danny's chance. He taught us way more than we could have imagined. Thanks for watching on a police say he took off running

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.