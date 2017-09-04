Transcript for The brain cancer survivor and the doctor willing to operate when no one else would

Finally tonight, the chance connection transforming into a second chance at life. For this 28-year-old mom, it all started with headaches. There were points when I just laid in my bed and cried, because I was in so much pain. I went in for an mri, they said that was a lesion in my brain, and about a minute later, it translated into a brain tumor. Reporter: This tough mom started blogging about her fight. Doctors told her surgery was not an option. What was that like, to be rejected by doctor after doctor? A feeling of hopelessness, I feel. But it got to the point where, we were like, okay, if this is inoperable, this is in god's hands. Reporter: So she kept blogging, and people kept reading and sharing her story on social media. Her story caught the eye of one doctor, nearly 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma, who told her he was willing to try if she was. Four days later, she was ready for surgery. It wasn't going to be a complete fix, but it would improve and prolong her life. Patients are a lot braver than they get credit for. Reporter: But for that operation, Stephanie got cold feet. What if it didn't work out? She told her husband she needed a sign. A clear yes or no. I was looking on walls, buildings. About five minutes before I was taken into the operating room, one of the nurses said, I'm just going to write yes on your head. And I smiled and said, there it is. Reporter: That was one month ago. She says she feels better. She's still going through treatment. She's happy she didn't give up, and happy she found a doctor that didn't give up on her. Always have hope, and never give up. We thank Stephanie for sharing her story, and we're all rooting for her comeback. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.