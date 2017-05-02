Transcript for Budweiser Facing Calls for Boycott Over Super Bowl Ad

And now to the brewing storm over one of the most popular super bowl ads airing tonight. Budweiser, known for creating some of the game's most popular ads, has a controversial spot. Here's T.J. Holmes. Reporter: The ad doesn't air until tonight. Welcome to America. Reporter: But it's already ignited a backlash against a beer giant. It's a dramatic telling of one of Budweiser's founders, and his struggles immigrating from Germany to America in the 1800s. You're not wanted here. Go back home. Reporter: Anheuser Busch is now in the middle of one of the country's most contentious issues, president trump's travel ban. #Boycottbudweiser, getting tens of thousands of tweets. Sarah Palin is even sounding off that the politically charged message has Americans speechless. Thousands more are showing support. "I don't even like beer, but I'm going to go buy two cases of Budweiser." Fans at the game, deeply divided. It's ridiculous that people are getting upset about it. The country is founded on immigrants. Politics needs to stay out of sports. Reporter: Production of the ad began nearly a year ago, and it cost Budweiser $10 million to air. It's already been viewed 20 million times online and counting. Showing controversy does get attention. So we'll have to see if it hurts their bottom line. But the company says it didn't set out to be political. Saying, "We believe beer should be bipartisan." Tom? T.J., thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.