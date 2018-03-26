Transcript for Bus-sized space station likely to crash over parts of US: Scientists

Next tonight here, China's out of control space station, about to fall from the sky, and there is a chance some of that debris will make it here. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: What went up in 2011 is about to come down in a blizzard of fiery debris. The Chinese lost contact with the space station in early 2016. Since then, it's been an 8.5-ton time bomb, destined to crash back into Earth from its decaying orbit about 80 miles up. As you see in this simulation, much of it will burn up, but up to 7,000 pounds of space junk could still make it through and hit Earth. Scientists say it's most likely to hit along that yellow band, long stretches of which are over the U.S. From California to new Jersey. Spectacular. Reporter: The re-entry would look similar to the dissent gags of this space freighter in 2008. Lot tooe Williams has the distinction of being the only person ever hit by space junk. But it looked like fire. It was like this big ball of fire. We couldn't see anything, you couldn't hear anything. Reporter: That was from a delta rocket in 1997, and she wasn't hurt. David, that space station is predicted to make re-entry between Friday and next Wednesday. White pieces of space junk like this look formidable, we're told there's only a chance of 1 in 10,000 that a human anywhere on Earth would get hit. David?

