Transcript for Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Set to Begin

Next tonight the Capitol Hill showdown also brewing several of president elect trumps most controversial cabinet nominees scheduled for confirmation hearings that begin tomorrow. Tonight though there is outrage from some who say important ethics questions and reviews simply have not been completed after being rushed through. ABC's Mary Bruce on Capitol Hill tonight. With just eleven days to go the president elect sought dirt off the elevator at trump tower confident his cabinet will be ready to go. A good race relations. A flurry of confirmation hearings are set to begin tomorrow but tonight many of those nominees still have not been fully vetted. A top ethics official warning the schedule is putting undue pressure on investigators to rush through these important reviews saying this hasn't happened in decades. All of these little procedural compliance. Are related to their frustration. It having not only lost the White House but having lost the senate. Democrats are crying foul the Republican leader says that Democrats need to quote grow up. A change in tune from eight years ago when he sent this letter outlining eight demands for president Obama's nominees. Asking that they are financial disclosures be submitted. And the ethics office reviews complete to both for their confirmation hearings today the Senate Democratic Leader sent McConnell letter right back to him. As we just crossed out Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell and put Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer the very things McConnell. Thought were necessary for nominations. We're asking for and now they're denying. See you don't think they're playing at their own rules correct first up senator Jeff Sessions for attorney general. Today protests outside his Capitol Hill office. Sessions was previously rejected for a federal judgeship 31 years ago over allegations he made racist remarks. Charge it's he has fiercely denied. I am not a racist today trump backed his pick. I quality man then Rex Tillerson trumps controversial pick for secretary of state. The former ExxonMobil CEO is expected to be grilled about his cozy ties with Russia trumps defended close relations with Russia tweeting having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing. Only stupid people or fools would think that it is bad. And Mary Bruce with a slide from Capitol Hill tonight and Mary you're learning more about Rex Tillerson business dealings and other countries that may come up in these hearings this week. David under Tillerson leadership we've learned that ExxonMobil did business with Iran Syria and Sudan through a European subsidiary. Though technically illegal it's likely to raise more questions here from lawmakers. Especially since all three were under US sanctions David a busy week ahead for them and for you Mary thank you.

