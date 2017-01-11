Transcript for California elementary school's hostage crisis

Next tonight, the school hostage takedown in California. A parent barricaded inside with a 70-year-old elementary schoolteacher, and ABC's Matt Gutman with how this ends. Reporter: Tonight, police say the man on that stretcher spent seven hours holding a teacher hostage, barricaded in a classroom. Liz Reyes was in the office of the castleview elementary school near Los Angeles, when she says 27-year-old luvelle Kennon burst in. He didn't seem like he was in a good place. Reporter: She says the principal tried to stop Kennon, a parent of a first grader, from getting onto campus. And just moments later, a bloodied male teacher came in. He said that he saw a teacher with -- headlocked, you know, by this man. Reporter: The teacher in the headlock? A 70-year-old first grade teacher named Linda Montgomery. She's been a teacher at this school since I was in kindergarten, 27 years. Reporter: S.W.A.T. Teams descended. The students were safe, but police feared for that teacher. He wasn't allowing the hostage to communicate with us, so, it just became, her safety became peril. Reporter: And that's when the S.W.A.T. Team moved in, killing Ken non. Now, that teacher, she was shaken, but physically unhurt. And tonight, the hmystery for both the family and the school is why he did this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.