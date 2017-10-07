Transcript for Camp counselor wakes up to a bear eating his head

From Colorado this evening, a harrowing story of survival. The team camp counselor who says he woke up to the sound of crunching. A bear attacking his head. ABC's Clayton Sandell with the teen who survived. Reporter: This 4:00 A.M. Wake-up call nearly killed Dylan mcwillams. It was just a loud crunching sound and a lot of pain and then I realized I could hear the bear. I could smell him, I could feel him and it wasn't stopping. It was growling. Reporter: A 280-pound male black bear dragging Mcwilliams out of his sleeping bag. But Mcwilliams, who teaches wilderness survival at this camp near Boulder, Colorado, fights back. Yelling, screaming, hitting it and trying to poke its eyes, anything tender. I was pulling on its nose as hard as I could. Reporter: His injuries severe. Possible bear attack. There's lots of bleeding. Reporter: But with the help of his co-workers, Mcwilliams gets away. Very, very lucky. Like I feel like god had a hand in it. Reporter: Colorado wildlife officials say bear sightings are up because they're hungry. Freaking bear, get out of my garage! Reporter: And without recent rain, natural food sources have dried up. This bear caught rummaging through a house in Colorado Springs. The bear that attacked Mcwilliams was trapped and killed. And David, an attack like this is extremely rare. Colorado wildlife officials want to know if this bear was injured or sick and that might explain his unusual laver. We're glad he is okay.

