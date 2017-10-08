Transcript for Cancer patient readies for final day of chemo

America strong. The mom and the milestone. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Amy Kleiner has had a tough road this year. Diagnosed in February with breast cancer, she's been through an aggressive series of treatments -- surgery and chemo. But this suburban Cincinnati mom has had lots of support from her family, and her close friend & neighbor Tera Kiser. From day one, she has been my rock through this. Reporter: When Amy finally finished her last round of chemo this month, Tera had an idea. A secret message went out on Facebook inviting everyone on the block. Oh, my goodness. Who did this? Reporter: All of them gathered to send her off with blessings and balloons. I couldn't have done it without everyone. Especially te ra. She is worth pit. She is. Reporter: Thanks to te ra, Amy got a flash mob bursting with love. David Wright, ABC news, new York. We are cheering for Amy too. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.