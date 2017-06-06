Transcript for Capitol Hill is gearing up to hear James Comey testify on Thursday

We turn next to showdown looming on capitol hill. Former FBI director James Comey to testify on Thursday about his meetings with president trump and the memos he wrote after them before he was fired. Tonight, exclusive reporting. What ABC has learned. What the fired FBI director plans to tell congress and American people. Late word coming in tonight, has the attorney general Jeff sessions offered to resign to president trump after what the president said about the justice department. Here's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: At a meeting with Republican leaders today, the president was asked about Jim Comey's highly anticipated testimony. What message do you have to Jim Comey ahead of his testimony? I wish him luck. Reporter: But tonight, a source familiar with Comey's thinking tells ABC news that the former FBI director will directly contradict what the president wrote in that letter notifying him he was fired. "I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I'm not under investigation." It's a claim the president has repeated. I said if it's possible, will you let me know, am I under investigation? He said you are not under investigation. Reporter: But according to our source, Comey will dispute that. But the source says that Comey will also testify that he does not believe the president was obstructing the FBI investigation, when trump allegedly told him he hoped they would be able to drop the investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn. Still, the conversation concerned Comey enough, that he documented in a memo he wrote shortly after. As the white house braces for Comey's testimony, sources tell ABC news there is major tension between president trump and his attorney general Jeff sessions. We need to make America great again! Reporter: Sessions was the first senator to endorse candidate trump and the first person nominated to a cabinet post after he won. But trump was furious when sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation back in March. Sources say, more recently, trump has again lashed out at the attorney general, blaming the recusal for many of his current problems. Today, press secretary Sean spicer refused to say if the president still has confidence in his attorney general. I have not had that discussion with him. Reporter: So you can't say if he has confidence in his attorney general? I said I have not had a discussion with him on the question. I don't -- if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it. Let's get to Jon Karl. The president clearly seems frustrated with his attorney general. Tonight, your sources telling you that frustration goes both ways. It does. After the president recently lashed out at the attorney general yet again, attorney general sessions said that he was more than willing to resign, when I asked -- when we asked the spokesperson for the department of justice whether or not in fact he had offered to resign, we got simply a decline to comment. David. More to come on this story for sure. In the meantime, on Thursday, ABC news will carry director Comey's testimony live with a special report at 10:00. Among those watching Thursday's hearings, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.