Transcript for Capitol police are being praised for their courage under fire

Finally tonight here, the capitol police, two officers wounded themselves but saving so many. The two capitol hill police officers saving so many lives You have a baseball bat, they have a rifle. That's not a fair fight. Both of them were wounded. Reporter: And it was those two officers, speaker of the house Paul Ryan singled out Many lives would have been lost. Reporter: Is there something larger here about rhetoric in this country and how particularized this country has become. What's sad today is the polarization between the two parties. Just because people think a different way politically is not a reason to disavow them. I hope that out of this tragedy we can bring together some unity, some common ground. Reporter: Tomorrow night here the game will be go on. Staffers who work were congressman Scalise, he always wore Louisiana state gear to every practice and every game. Tomorrow, they'll be wearing lsu baseball shirts as a salute to him.

