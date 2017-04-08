Car sales hit a summer slump dropping in July for the 5th month in a row

Next tonight, your money. Car sales dropping in July for the fifth month in a row. Dealers now offering some of their biggest discounts on smaller cars. Here's Rebecca Jarvis with tips to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, you've seen the commercials. 0% apr. Reporter: Car buyers back in the driver's seat, with auto sales down 7% from last year, new cash incentives, special financing, hoping to help turbo charge those purchases. The average discount per car, about $3,600. As falling gas prices have put larger cars back in favor with consumers. Go on a third-party website and do your research. You can go in and negotiate hard on the sedan because the dealer wants to get rid of it. Reporter: And we found examples of deals all over the country where buying a car just a few miles away could save hundreds, even thousands of dollars. You said, some of the dealers accepting $200 to $300 in profit. Thank you. And the suspicious package,

