To the index of other news. The crane accident in Austin, Texas. That crane collapsing while trying to lift a large concrete wall. A wire snapped. Nearly a dozen workers scrambling to safety. Two injured. They're going to be okay. The close call yet again at San Francisco airport. An aero-mexico passenger plane forced to abort its landing, nearly coming down on the wrong runway with another plane in the path. Controllers ordering the plane to go around. And an image making global headlines tonight from Saudi Arabia. The first new car showroom only for women, op. It comes five months before that new rule allowing women to legally drive again, ending an almost 30-year ban. When we come back tonight, a

