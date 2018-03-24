Transcript for A cardiologist in Chicago dressed up as Chewbacca for his young patient

Finally tonight, America strong. We always try to deliver some inspiring news during this part of the broadcast. Tonight's no different. But the one delivering that news will be one of our colleagues from the star wars franchise. Here's ABC's John donvan. With the story of a teenage boy who wanted to hear some good news. Reporter: This is where a kid named Austin has spent the past four months, a room at this children's hospital in Chicago. Keep an eye on the doorway on the right. Because you're not going to see this coming. Enter chewbacca. Listen to what Austin keeps saying back. Two words. A heart? Like it's a question. Then they're both jumping up and down. Okay, what just happened? A bunch of wishes just came true. Plus, a performance by a cardiologist who can do this. Yes, Dr. Phillip thrush was the guy in the chewbacca suit. Austin is his patient with a serious heart issue. So serious he's needed a heart transplant. When he's sick he brings a small to your face. Reporter: Austin had made a deal with him, once a heart became available, the doctor would dress up as a chewbacca. He'll make sure that he does remarkable things because of it. My baby is back. Reporter: Yep, that's Austin's post-transplant and all is well, thanks to fictional character and a heart, actually in this story, lots of hearts that are real as can be. John donvan, ABC news. We thank Austin and Dr. Thrush for sharing their story. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Good morning America" and "This week" in many New York. I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.