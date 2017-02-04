Transcript for Carjacker slides into the driver's seat while woman fills her gas tank

slid in the driver's seat. She sprays gasoline as she wrestles for the wheel and she is dragged as he pulled off. Police still on the hunt for the car jacker. Next to the major Ford recall. 2016f-250 trucks. Some of the parked vehicles are moving without warning. Take a look, gasoline used to light a traditional bonfire set off a blast north of Paris. A spring carnival north of Paris. The festive event turned to chaos. 18 people injured including three children. Back to home where emergency officials say they have never seen anything like this. A disastrous wreck. A tractor-trailer flattening the pickup. Both passengers walking away okay. The biggest surprise of all? The truck's exterior fuel tank was raining gasoline and never ignited.

