Transcript for Carter Page told Trump campaign officials about Moscow trip

And there are also major developments in the Russia investigation tonight. A former trump campaign adviser now changing his story in testimony under oath. What he now acknowledges. Here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross. Reporter: Tonight, the web of lies, half-truths and memory failure involving Russia and the trump campaign is growing larger. The latest thread, Carter page, and the disclosure of his congressional testimony about a trip to Moscow to give a speech during the campaign. Page told me he never talked about the campaign with anyone in the Kremlin on the trip. Did you meet with anybody in the Kremlin and discuss the presidential race? Not one word. Reporter: Not one word. And he said much the same to George Stephanopoulos. I said hello, briefly, to one individual who was a board member of the new economic school where I gave my speech. Reporter: But page, under oath, has now admitted that one individual was, in fact, the Russian deputy prime minister, arkady dvorkovich. And that page later wrote e-mails to campaign officials about the meeting, promising "Incredible insights and outreach" from "Senior members of the presidential administration" in Moscow. Those accounts are directly contradictory, so you have to conclude that what he was saying publicly simply wasn't true. Reporter: The president has denied again and again anyone in his campaign had contact with the Russian government. No. Nobody that I know of. So, you're not aware of any contacts during the course of the election? Look, look. How many times do I have to answer this question? Reporter: But page testified he was in direct contact with at least four senior officials of the trump campaign either before of after the Moscow trip. Then-senator Jeff sessions, and campaign aides Corey Lewandowski, J.D. Gordon and hope hicks, now the white house communications director, travelling with the president this week, seen here at the state dinner in Japan. And David, with Carter page's admission, we now count at least nine figures in the trump campaign who have met with the Russians, including attorney general Jeff sessions, Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign chairman Paul manafort and campaign adviser George papadopoulos, who has pleaded guilty to lying about it, theh first criminal conviction in the Russia investigation, David. Brian Ross with us again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.