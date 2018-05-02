Transcript for CDC cautions that flu season could last until May

Next tonight, the deadly flu epidemic. The peak of this epidemic not yet in sight. 42 states reporting high flu activity. The states right there in red. It's most of the country, as you can see. 53 children have died so far this season, and we know of two more right here in New York City in just the last week. And if you've had the flu already, this question tonight -- should you still get the flu shot? Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, E.R.S across the country on overload with a record number patients. Nearly 1500 people hospitalized so far this flu season. At this New Jersey hospital -- you have some patients in some of these rooms but you're doubling up, is that right? Yes. So, in pediatrics in particular, we had to put two beds in each room, just to be able to handle the sheer volume. Reporter: Already 53 children have died across the country from flu-related illness. Now another possible young victim -- 7-year-old savanna Jessie of Indiana, diagnosed with the flu, strep throat and scarlet fever. After they left the hospital, he took her home, put her to bed, and then found her in the morning. Reporter: Doctors say the best defense is still a flu shot. The vaccines protect against multiple types of flu and many different strains are still circulating. Reporter: Even if you already had the flu this season but didn't get vaccinated, doctors recommend getting a flu shot the CDC also recommends seniors get a pneumococcal vaccine to protect against a deadly complication. If you are 65 or older, we also recommend getting vaccinated against pneumonia. Reporter: David, doctors that we're talking to say that it's typical for flu season to go until Easter, but the CDC is now saying it could last until may. David? Linsey Davis in Patterson,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.