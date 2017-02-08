Transcript for Chemical leak at YMCA in Durham, NC sends dozens of children to the hospital

Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Streets near the ymca in downtown Durham are closed this evening, and the building remains evacuated while contractors work to identify and repair the chemical leak that sent 23 people to two area hospitals, most of them children. Do you guys see any sources of leaks on the product on the ground? Reporter: It happened at the indoor pool, shortly before 3:00 P.M. We literally smell the chlorine in the air. Reporter: Six children are hospitalized. In serious condition tonight. In all, 40 children, ages 6 to 12 were affected. Two adults were also hurt. Authorities say the chemical that was spilled was hypochlorite, a disinfectant "Used for everyday maintenance of swimming pools." First responders dressed in hazmat suits, were seen efferenting the building. The ymca is closed until further notice, and children from summer camps are being moved to other locations. David? Steve osunsami, thank you,

