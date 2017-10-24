Transcript for Chicago teen gets financial help from officer

America strong. The teen caught sneaking into a gym countless times, and the officer who answered the call. 15-year-old Vincent Gonzalez from Chicago who loves to play basketball. Everyone knows his moves. You can see him right there driving to the basket, playing for the local youth league. He often gets up at 5:00 in the morning to practice before heading to school. For so many months, Vincent could be found shooting hoops with his friends. The trouble is, his family's membership to that private gym expired. And he could not afraid to renew it. He was determined to keep playing basketball. It was kind of like a magic show. He would just randomly appear. All of our entrances and exits are blocked and sure enough, he would just show up on the basketball court. Reporter: He was given several warnings and was told it's not okay to trespass. Enter officer Mario vilente. You kind of size up people pretty quickly. Reporter: He knew that I have sent just wanted to play ball. He offered $150 towards Vincent's gym membership himself. And inspired by that officer, the gym then waved hundreds in fees. That membership was extended for two years. For the officer to respond the way he did and turn what could have been a negative situation into an unbelievably positive situation, I thought that was really fantastic. Reporter: And that player tonight, grateful to that officer. I think that was real nice. I said thank you. That meant a lot. America strong. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

