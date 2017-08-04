5 children hospitalized after inflatable slide, bounce house go airborne

Investigators are trying to figure out why the inflatables were not better secured to the ground.
1:20 | 04/08/17

Transcript for 5 children hospitalized after inflatable slide, bounce house go airborne

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46679115,"title":"5 children hospitalized after inflatable slide, bounce house go airborne","duration":"1:20","description":"Investigators are trying to figure out why the inflatables were not better secured to the ground.","url":"/WNT/video/children-hospitalized-inflatable-slide-bounce-house-airborne-46679115","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
